Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.17% of WestRock worth $23,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 37,882 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $1,610,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $1,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

WestRock stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

