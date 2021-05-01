Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $17.33 Million Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of Healthpeak Properties worth $17,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Capital One Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.77.

PEAK stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average of $30.59. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

