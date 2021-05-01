Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $18.02 Million Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,430 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 1.43% of Safety Insurance Group worth $18,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $20,156,000. SRB Corp increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,674,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,466,000 after purchasing an additional 92,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,547,000 after purchasing an additional 62,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $82.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.46. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $87.65.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $235.03 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP James Berry sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $95,030.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,466.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,314 shares of company stock worth $347,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.