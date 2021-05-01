Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $18.58 Million Stock Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56,045 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 1.50% of AMERISAFE worth $18,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,027,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,884,000 after buying an additional 168,625 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,205,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,226,000 after buying an additional 193,471 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 378,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,724,000 after buying an additional 47,475 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 288,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,587,000 after buying an additional 36,860 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,823,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $62.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.90 and a 52 week high of $70.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.68.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. Equities analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 25.22%.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $78,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,767.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

