Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $18.98 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 17,870 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of DexCom worth $18,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,016,395,000 after buying an additional 1,225,388 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 389.7% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,454,000 after buying an additional 1,804,722 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,564,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $578,285,000 after purchasing an additional 79,666 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in DexCom by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $560,668,000 after purchasing an additional 406,191 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in DexCom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,081,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $399,960,000 after purchasing an additional 35,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.94.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $386.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 159.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.98, for a total transaction of $439,131.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,759,837.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 12,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.17, for a total transaction of $4,715,023.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,660 shares of company stock worth $17,396,809 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

