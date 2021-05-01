Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $19.14 Million Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180,066 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.49% of Envestnet worth $19,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,670,000 after buying an additional 290,235 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,079,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 960,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,021,000 after buying an additional 310,879 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 848,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,859,000 after purchasing an additional 116,992 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,555,000 after purchasing an additional 52,480 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

NYSE:ENV opened at $73.83 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day moving average of $78.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

