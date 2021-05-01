Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $20.51 Million Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 1,265.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 779,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722,715 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.65% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $20,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,518,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,818,000 after buying an additional 1,182,837 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,069,000 after buying an additional 20,694 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,392,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,534,000 after buying an additional 192,916 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,334,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,969,000 after buying an additional 1,043,184 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,902,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,328,000 after buying an additional 1,177,643 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AQUA. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $322.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $1,476,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.