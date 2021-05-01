Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $20.61 Million Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,165,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,752 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.24% of Vistra worth $20,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VST. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 820.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.89). Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,750.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 20,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,047 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.