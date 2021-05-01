Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $20.70 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,085 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $20,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. United Bank lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 40.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after buying an additional 22,558 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.57.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $279.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.81. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $157.48 and a 1 year high of $287.43.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $976,265 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

