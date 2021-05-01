Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $20.81 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Cintas worth $20,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $345.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.21. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $197.13 and a 12 month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

