Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $23.05 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,195 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,435 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $23,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of General Motors by 40.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 43.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 7.2% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $968,199.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Nomura raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

General Motors stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

