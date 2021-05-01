Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $23.84 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,446 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $23,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,775,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,576,000 after purchasing an additional 83,342 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Moody’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,186,000 after buying an additional 207,918 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Moody’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,539,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,150,000 after buying an additional 35,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Moody’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,657,000 after purchasing an additional 148,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,756,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 58,549 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCO opened at $326.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $308.22 and a 200 day moving average of $285.27. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $236.32 and a twelve month high of $340.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.33.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

