Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,180 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of Kellogg worth $20,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $62.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.81. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $4,856,705.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,063. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

