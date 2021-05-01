Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 774,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,866,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.54% of Resideo Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE REZI opened at $30.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.42 and a beta of 2.62.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at $702,160.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

