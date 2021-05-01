Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 83,698 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $18,684,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,848,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $252.54 on Friday. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.35 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a PE ratio of -85.90 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.