Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 1,681 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Celanese worth $19,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CE opened at $156.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $160.78.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.25.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

