Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 180,000 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,293,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.21% of Guidewire Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,091,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 524.6% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,206,000 after acquiring an additional 634,213 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,372,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,720,000 after acquiring an additional 459,500 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 733,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,439,000 after acquiring an additional 228,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,673,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,830,000 after acquiring an additional 189,306 shares in the last quarter.

GWRE opened at $105.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.54 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.07 and a 200-day moving average of $114.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.59 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $331,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,101.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $537,529.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GWRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.11.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

