Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 738,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,892 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.43% of Janus Henderson Group worth $22,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at $312,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 222,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after buying an additional 28,814 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $35.23.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JHG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.56.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

