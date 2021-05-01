Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 108,197 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 969,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,197 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.17% of Liberty Global worth $24,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 207,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 49.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.83. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $27.39.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

