Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 32,305 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,305 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $17,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $201.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.61. The company has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $205.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

In related news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,436.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $49,590.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 338,543 shares of company stock valued at $65,269,813. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCA. Citigroup cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

