Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 429,960 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 429,960 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.25% of Juniper Networks worth $20,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $288,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,412 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 246,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 94,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR opened at $25.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,206,946.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,591. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNPR. Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

