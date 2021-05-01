Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 4,822 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.40% of ManpowerGroup worth $21,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,109,000 after buying an additional 31,063 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,023 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 88,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 37,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

NYSE MAN opened at $120.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.80. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $61.12 and a one year high of $124.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.