Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 50,000 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.50% of Power Integrations worth $24,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $64,984,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,579,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $784,147,000 after buying an additional 292,047 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,679,000 after buying an additional 255,020 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,288,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,612,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

POWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $794,781.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William George sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $588,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at $779,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $7,526,369. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $99.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.51.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 58.43%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.