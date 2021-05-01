Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.18% of FactSet Research Systems worth $20,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDS. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total value of $358,764.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total transaction of $763,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,664,764 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $336.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.47. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.73 and a 12 month high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.30.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

