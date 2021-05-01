Robonomics.network Price Tops $43.46 (XRT)

Robonomics.network (CURRENCY:XRT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 1st. During the last week, Robonomics.network has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Robonomics.network coin can now be bought for approximately $43.46 or 0.00075655 BTC on major exchanges. Robonomics.network has a market cap of $42.37 million and $1.38 million worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00067373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00019648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00068798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $473.91 or 0.00824968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00095601 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00047222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Robonomics.network

XRT is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,984,039 coins and its circulating supply is 974,889 coins. The official message board for Robonomics.network is blog.aira.life . Robonomics.network’s official website is robonomics.network . Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

