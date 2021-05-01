Rocket Pool 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.31 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $195.90 million and $4.31 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for $19.06 or 0.00033290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00067347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00019577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00068373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.41 or 0.00816536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00095338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

