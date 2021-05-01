Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Short Interest Update

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the March 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of RCI stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.23. The company had a trading volume of 307,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,947. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $37.84 and a one year high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.3981 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,230,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,697,000 after buying an additional 323,179 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,657,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 114,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 14,909 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Rogers Communications by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,019,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,187,000 after buying an additional 57,748 shares during the period. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

