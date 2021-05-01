Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Short Interest Update

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the March 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of RCI stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.23. The company had a trading volume of 307,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,947. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $37.84 and a one year high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,230,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,697,000 after buying an additional 323,179 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,657,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 114,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 14,909 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Rogers Communications by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,019,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,187,000 after buying an additional 57,748 shares during the period. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.
See Also: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.