ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.96

Posted by on May 1st, 2021


ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and traded as low as $50.04. ROHM shares last traded at $50.04, with a volume of 5,046 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ROHM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

ROHM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It also develops Large Scale Integrated (LSI) scanner engines designed specifically for cordless hand-held scanners. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others.

