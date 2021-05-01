ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.96

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and traded as low as $50.04. ROHM shares last traded at $50.04, with a volume of 5,046 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ROHM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It also develops Large Scale Integrated (LSI) scanner engines designed specifically for cordless hand-held scanners. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others.

