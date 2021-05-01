Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $493.32 Million

Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will announce $493.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $503.00 million and the lowest is $484.51 million. Roku reported sales of $320.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.37.

ROKU opened at $342.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.30 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku has a 12 month low of $100.19 and a 12 month high of $486.72.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total transaction of $11,220,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,158,763.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,515 shares of company stock worth $221,231,925 over the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $309,803,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Roku by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after buying an additional 831,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Roku by 439.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,338,000 after buying an additional 677,978 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Roku by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after buying an additional 649,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Roku by 976.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,944,000 after purchasing an additional 584,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

