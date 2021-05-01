Rope ($ROPE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,227.00

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last seven days, Rope has traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rope coin can now be purchased for approximately $53.02 or 0.00092014 BTC on exchanges. Rope has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $6,227.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rope alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00064145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.92 or 0.00286238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $655.05 or 0.01136893 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00026395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.58 or 0.00721271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,665.04 or 1.00083108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Rope is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rope and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.