Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $18,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,511,619,000 after buying an additional 1,207,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $430,482,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 398.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,814,000 after buying an additional 318,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,856,000 after buying an additional 298,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 662,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,761,000 after buying an additional 269,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $446.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $333.22 and a 52-week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

