RosCan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Down 30.8% in April

RosCan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCGCF. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on RosCan Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.80 price objective on shares of RosCan Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

RosCan Gold stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 215,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,658. RosCan Gold has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.80.

