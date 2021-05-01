Router Protocol (ROUTE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.36 Million

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 1st. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $28.36 million and approximately $825,055.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $9.01 or 0.00015686 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Router Protocol has traded up 91.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00063958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00288896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $651.65 or 0.01134255 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00026296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.67 or 0.00721759 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,367.58 or 0.99852930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,146,917 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

