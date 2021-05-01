Router Protocol (ROUTE) Market Capitalization Tops $30.74 Million

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for $9.84 or 0.00016968 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded 134.5% higher against the dollar. Router Protocol has a market cap of $30.74 million and $1.58 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,123,261 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

