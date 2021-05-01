Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,600 ($20.90).

RDSA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Andrew Mackenzie acquired 7,396 shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,345 ($17.57) per share, with a total value of £99,476.20 ($129,966.29).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,365 ($17.83) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 878.10 ($11.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,718.36 ($22.45). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,436.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,337.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £106.57 billion and a PE ratio of -6.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.47%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

