Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $847,215.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00064145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.92 or 0.00286238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $655.05 or 0.01136893 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00026395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $415.58 or 0.00721271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,665.04 or 1.00083108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

