RPG Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Cloudflare comprises 1.5% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $1,989,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,870.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 902,686 shares of company stock valued at $68,901,161. 35.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.94.

NYSE:NET traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.74. 4,159,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,393,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.28 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average is $73.70. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

