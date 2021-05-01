RPG Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Omega Healthcare Investors accounts for 1.5% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $8,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 502,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after acquiring an additional 305,055 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 43,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 207,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,526,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,695 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.00. 1,832,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,090. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

