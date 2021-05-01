RPG Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.5% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

BABA stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,326,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,300,545. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $189.53 and a one year high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

