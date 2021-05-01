RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $10.46 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,680 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 1.9% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,478,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,457,842. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.01. The stock has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

