RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $814,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 227,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,801,000 after purchasing an additional 51,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $354.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,720. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.89. The company has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $356.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.50.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,530.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

