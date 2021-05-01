RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $8.54 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,513 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.5% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $165.66. 6,248,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,126,727. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

