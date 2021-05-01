RPG Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,617 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.12. The stock had a trading volume of 14,411,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,996. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Fiserv’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

