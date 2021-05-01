RPG Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,310 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.5% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 15,534 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in VMware by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,646 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,091 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 486 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in VMware by 71.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.83. 709,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,590. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.58.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $4,714,728.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,767,671.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,559 shares of company stock worth $22,334,165. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

