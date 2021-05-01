RPG Investment Advisory LLC Invests $4.62 Million in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 332,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.21% of Mueller Water Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 23,191 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 298,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 119,929 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MWA traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,154. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $102,675.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms acquired 9,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $129,875.76. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

