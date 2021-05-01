RPG Investment Advisory LLC Invests $6.32 Million in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 165,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 19,533 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $685,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,160,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 402,627 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,915,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.69. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

