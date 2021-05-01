RPG Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3,226.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,995,000 after purchasing an additional 787,675 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in ServiceNow by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,649,000 after buying an additional 190,349 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total transaction of $9,604,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,083.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.01, for a total value of $181,275.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $807,002.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,524 shares of company stock valued at $20,548,930 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.24.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $506.37. 3,440,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $515.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $528.39. The company has a market cap of $99.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.45, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $335.01 and a 12-month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

