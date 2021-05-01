RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 19,217 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,217 shares during the period. Leidos comprises about 1.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Leidos worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,941,000 after buying an additional 38,339 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Leidos by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $15,242,000. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 16,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.30.

LDOS stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.28. The company had a trading volume of 949,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,841. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.43. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

