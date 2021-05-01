RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 932,957 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,000. ADT accounts for approximately 1.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.12% of ADT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter valued at $108,776,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter worth about $13,427,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in ADT by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,446,623 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $27,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ADT by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,027,693 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $55,167,000 after buying an additional 1,223,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ADT by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,461,014 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $66,419,000 after buying an additional 1,060,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,913,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256,789. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. ADT’s payout ratio is -155.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ADT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.23.

In other news, EVP David W. Smail bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $48,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 407,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,384.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James David Devries purchased 143,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,937,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

