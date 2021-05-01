RPG Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,642 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 263.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,147,000 after acquiring an additional 84,075 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $569,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

NYSE:CRM traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.32. 5,024,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,865,178. The firm has a market cap of $212.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.98. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $155.08 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $1,005,813.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,879.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,036 shares of company stock worth $39,064,889 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.